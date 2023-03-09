Mobile home in South Sacramento catches fire, dog killed

SACRAMENTO - A mobile home in Sacramento was fully involved in flames on Tuesday evening.

Metro Fire of Sacramento firefighters responded to the scene, a double-wide trailer at 6435 Orange Avenue in South Sacramento Wednesday night around 9:13 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down, sparing nearby residences.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported; however, a dog died in the fire. Another dog at the home survived.