MLS commissioner name checks Sacramento as continued expansion possibility

NEW YORK -- Major League Soccer hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year -- and, while Sacramento isn't a top candidate, California's capital appears to still be top of mind for the commissioner.

"San Diego and Las Vegas are the most likely," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday during a kickoff event at the league's new television studio built together with Apple TV.

"The 30th team will come at some point soon," Garber said. "We'd like to get that announced by the end of the year."

He mentioned Detroit; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida, as other expansion possibilities.

"You never know," Garber said.

St. Louis, the league's 29th team, opens play Saturday at Austin.

Garber did not rule out expanding beyond 30 teams.