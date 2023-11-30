Watch CBS News
Missing Wheatland man, 57, found dead at Englebright Lake

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – A Northern California man who was reported missing has been found dead, authorities say.

Michael Babb, a 57-year-old Wheatland resident, was last known to be at Englebright Lake on Nov. 23.

However, it wasn't until Wednesday when Babb's vehicle was found parked at the Narrows Boar Launch by a park ranger that he was discovered to be missing.

Search crews went out a short time later on Wednesday.

Babb's body was later found Thursday morning near the base of the Englebright Dam, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says.

Crews are now working to recover Babb's body. An exact cause of death is unknown at this point. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

November 30, 2023

