Deputies release images of hoodie Kiely Rodni was given before she went missing

TRUCKEE – Thursday marks day six in the search for Kiely Rodni, the missing teenager from Truckee.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office released new images on Wednesday that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went missing. However, investigators don't know if she was wearing it when she disappeared.

We are sharing additional photos detectives have received that we believe may be beneficial to our investigation into Kiely’s disappearance. Please click here for details: https://t.co/GeouJZ3N8O #PCSO #FindKiely pic.twitter.com/qdEUF4PNvf — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 10, 2022

A better image of Rodni's vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, was also released. The photo was taken over the winter.

Rodni was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground after a party with more than 100 people.

Her car also remains missing, and her phone has been out of service since she vanished.

Investigators have been treating the case as a potential abduction.

More than 50 FBI agents are working on the case.