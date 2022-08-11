Deputies release images of hoodie Kiely Rodni was given before she went missing
TRUCKEE – Thursday marks day six in the search for Kiely Rodni, the missing teenager from Truckee.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office released new images on Wednesday that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went missing. However, investigators don't know if she was wearing it when she disappeared.
A better image of Rodni's vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, was also released. The photo was taken over the winter.
Rodni was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground after a party with more than 100 people.
Her car also remains missing, and her phone has been out of service since she vanished.
Investigators have been treating the case as a potential abduction.
More than 50 FBI agents are working on the case.
