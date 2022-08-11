Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies release images of hoodie Kiely Rodni was given before she went missing

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Deputies release new images in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni 00:51

TRUCKEE – Thursday marks day six in the search for Kiely Rodni, the missing teenager from Truckee.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office released new images on Wednesday that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went missing. However, investigators don't know if she was wearing it when she disappeared.

A better image of Rodni's vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, was also released. The photo was taken over the winter.

Rodni was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground after a party with more than 100 people.

Her car also remains missing, and her phone has been out of service since she vanished.

Investigators have been treating the case as a potential abduction.

More than 50 FBI agents are working on the case.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 8:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.