Missing teen hunt: Sacramento police seek help as California's Ebony Alert system awaits activation

Sacramento police seek public's help in search for missing teen

Sacramento police seek public's help in search for missing teen

Sacramento police seek public's help in search for missing teen

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl. Kaoria Robinson was last seen Saturday morning in a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights.

"She's out alone, she's 15 years old and she's nowhere to be found," mother Raynishia Anderson said.

For the past four days, Anderson and Kaoria's father Rodney Robinson have been doing whatever they can to find their daughter.

"I'm just trying to deal with it the best I can until my daughter gets home," Robinson said.

Kaori was last seen on the 3700 block of Ivy Street in Del Paso Heights. Sacramento police posted about her disappearance on Facebook with her picture, weight and height.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing person. The missing... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Sunday, October 15, 2023

Her disappearance comes just months before California officially launches a new alert system that would have warned the public about her disappearance and what to look out for.

Known as the Ebony Alert, the new system will authorize law enforcement to request the California Highway Patrol to activate their notification system – exactly like an Amber Alert. The only difference is it would be specifically for missing Black children and women between the ages of 12 and 25.

In order for the CHP to push out an Ebony Alert, the missing person would have to be "at risk" and for there to be concern for their physical safety and mental or physical disabilities.

Sacramento police said Kaoria does meet the requirements, but the law doesn't go into effect until January 1.