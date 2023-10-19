Missing Sacramento teen Kaoria Robinson found safe at address in Oak Park

SACRAMENTO -- The mother of 15-year-old Kaoria Robinson, who had been missing since the weekend, confirmed the teenager was located in south Sacramento on Thursday.

Mom Raynishia Anderson told CBS13 that her daughter was found safe on 22nd Avenue in the Oak Park area and was back home. It is unclear who she was with.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they had received a report from Anderson who said she heard from a third party that Robinson was possibly at an address in the North Highlands area. It is unclear what led to Robinson being found on 22nd Avenue.

Robinson had been last seen Saturday morning in a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights.

For the past several days, Anderson and Kaoria's father, Rodney Robinson, had been doing whatever they could to find their daughter.

"She's out alone, she's 15 years old and she's nowhere to be found," Anderson told CBS13 Wednesday, a day before her daughter was found.

"I'm just trying to deal with it the best I can until my daughter gets home," Rodney Robinson said Wednesday.

Her disappearance came just months before California officially launches a new alert system that would have warned the public about her disappearance and what to look out for.

Known as the Ebony Alert, the new system will authorize law enforcement to request the California Highway Patrol to activate their notification system – exactly like an Amber Alert. The only difference is it would be specifically for missing Black children and women between 12 and 25.

In order for the CHP to push out an Ebony Alert, the missing person would have to be "at risk" and for there to be concern for their physical safety and mental or physical disabilities.

The law doesn't go into effect until January 1.