Search underway for American River rafter swept underwater in Sacramento area

RANCHO CORDOVA – A search is on for a rafter who went missing on the American River in the Sacramento area on Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department said it is looking for a man who was rafting down the river with a larger party and was last seen at Clay Banks, which is downriver from Ambassador Park and upriver from the Riverside Picnic Area.

Crews said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was swept underwater and never resurfaced.

Boats and drones have been searching for more than two hours, but as of 2:30 p.m., the man has not been located.

Firefighters said they are in recovery mode.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's dive team and the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team have been requested. Underwater operations will begin when it becomes safe, firefighters said.