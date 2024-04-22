Missing 2-year-old found in Stanislaus County canal in critical condition

DENAIR — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a canal in Stanislaus County, authorities said Monday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the child was reported missing by family at around 6:20 p.m. in the Denair area.

While deputies were responding, another call came in stating that someone had found the boy in a nearby canal along Swanson Road and near some homes.

Medical aid was provided to the boy at the scene and he was then transported to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said investigators are still looking into what exactly happened.