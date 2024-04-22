Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 2-year-old found in Stanislaus County canal in critical condition

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DENAIR — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a canal in Stanislaus County, authorities said Monday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the child was reported missing by family at around 6:20 p.m. in the Denair area.

While deputies were responding, another call came in stating that someone had found the boy in a nearby canal along Swanson Road and near some homes.

Medical aid was provided to the boy at the scene and he was then transported to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said investigators are still looking into what exactly happened.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 9:35 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.