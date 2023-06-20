Husband of missing at-risk camper in Sierra County says she has been found

Husband of at-risk missing camper in Sierra County said she was found

Husband of at-risk missing camper in Sierra County said she was found

Husband of at-risk missing camper in Sierra County said she was found

SIERRA COUNTY – The husband of a missing woman considered at-risk says she has been found in Sierra County.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Helen Elaine Freesh went missing from her campsite off Lake Highway and Goose Lake Saturday morning. She left her shoes and jacket behind.

Freesh was considered at-risk due to being cognitively impaired, authorities said.

Crews were out Saturday and Sunday but were unable to locate Freesh.

Search and rescue teams from all over Northern California, along with nearby Washoe County in Nevada, were helping in the search.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, the husband told CBS Sacramento that his wife had been located within the previous half hour and, though she seemed OK, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.