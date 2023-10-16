Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews locate body of missing boater who fell into Sacramento River

By Cameron Glenn, Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Man falls out of boat in Sacramento River, never resurfaces
Man falls out of boat in Sacramento River, never resurfaces 00:19

SACRAMENTO – The body of a boater who fell into the Sacramento River on Sunday was recovered Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said identified the boater as 54-year-old Darren Miller. They said the body was located at around 3 p.m. and was pulled to shore by 3:30 p.m.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department was notified that a man was riding in the front of a boat while it was moving, he fell out and never resurfaced, according to a department spokesperson.

Officials said Miller was with family at the time he fell. It happened along Garden Highway, west of Natomas.

Crews suspended the search for Miller's body once it got dark and resumed at daylight on Monday.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 9:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.