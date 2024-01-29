Mini-documentary highlights Sacramento Police Department's 175-year history

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. To celebrate, they released a mini-documentary with some amazing old pictures.

Looking back, it's pretty amazing how far the police department has come in the last 175 years.

Chief Kathy Lester's family has been in Sacramento for several generations. Her department recently released a video that walks people through the department's history.

A piece of narration in the three-minute video released to social media says, "Sacramento had all the problems of a wild west town. There were murders, robberies, shootings, and various other crimes committed in this city. Something had to be done."

We are celebrating 175 years of the Sacramento Police Department! Service, Protection, and Dedication since 1849.



Our police department is one of the oldest in California and has a history dating back to 1849. The department has evolved and grown in many different ways. We have… pic.twitter.com/lDVaRlZS49 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) January 26, 2024

"Sacramento was a crazy town. Laws were being broken. It really was the wild, wild west," Lester said. "We started with a chief and two officers."

It was the time of the gold rush, and the city needed law and order. What started as a department of three is now one with more than 600 officers and is constantly evolving.

"I always look back at the history of California and Sacramento and the challenges we've had that we forget about," Lester said.

Sure, the technology and equipment have changed – but not their mission. It's one that is easy to understand when Chief Lester looks back at those who came before her.

"Moving forward, our responsibility to the next generation has to be the same," Lester said. "So that's the neat part of this. Not only do you get to witness history, but you get to make history."

Throughout the year, the Sacramento Police Department will share more historical moments that helped shape the force.