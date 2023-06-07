"Bring it on": Local faith groups helping migrants, Sacramento prepared for more

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento faith leaders and city officials met Tuesday at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento to discuss how they have been helping the 36 migrants who were dropped off in Sacramento on Friday and Monday.

"I want to say how grateful I am and long live Sacramento," said one of the 36 migrants who was recently dropped in Sacramento.

Shireen Miles with Sacramento ACT shared an audio recording of his message during Tuesday's press conference. She also gave insight into what other migrants have told her about their journey.

"He traveled through Colombia, the jungle, the desert, he traveled through all these countries," said Miles about another migrant. "Along the way, two of his companions he was traveling with were killed."

Many of the migrants have had a long journey to get to America seeking asylum and the American dream.

"That dream quickly became a nightmare," said executive director of Sacramento ACT Gabby Trejo.

Trejo said the migrants were promised jobs and housing when they were approached in Sacramento. Instead, they ended up in Sacramento.

"When we first encountered them, they were disoriented," said Cecilia Flores with Sacramento ACT. "They were not sure where they were."

Many of the migrants have pending court cases in cities across the country, some as early as next week.

"We need attorneys to ensure all 36 of them have legal representation," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

They are working to make sure each of the migrants are given immigration lawyers. CBS13 is told that they came here legally with court documents.

Four of the 36 migrants have already been reunited with family in California. The others are getting taken care of by local faith groups. They are staying in a safe location in the Sacramento area — being provided food, beds, new clothes and check-ups with nurses.

"There is a time in every family's story when they were in a strange place and needed the love of a new neighbor," said one of the faith leaders who spoke on Tuesday.

As Sacramento works to house the homeless, can the city handle more migrants? Mayor Steinberg said yes.

"Bring it on. Our community will never say no," said Mayor Steinberg. "Sacramento should be a model for the rest of the state and the rest of the nation. This is how we roll."

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis' administration took responsibility for flying the migrants to California. In a statement, it said:

"Florida's voluntary relocation is precisely that - voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government. From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it's false imprisonment and kidnapping."

The State of Florida also released video of what it says are the migrants traveling to California. In the montage, you see photos of them signing forms and hear them excited about arriving in Sacramento.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration released a statement in response to this video. It came from Anthony York, senior advisor for communications.

"This is exploitative propaganda being peddled by a politician who has shown there are no depths he won't sink to in his desperate effort to score a political point. Governor Newsom said it best. The Florida governor is small and pathetic, and this video is just another reminder of that."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state is investigating if they will be facing any criminal charges including kidnapping.

Sacramento's faith leaders are focused on helping the migrants and connecting them with immigration lawyers. We are told they have been grateful for the help they have received.

"There is only one response to this kind of evil and that is to respond in a loving and humane way," said Mayor Steinberg.

Migrants were also dropped in Sacramento in September 2022. NorCal Resist said the eight who arrived then are still in Sacramento working and participating in the immigration court process. They are working towards asylum status.