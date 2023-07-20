Midtown Sacramento homeless sweep is 1-of-27 encampment priorities across the city

SACRAMENTO – The city cleared a homeless encampment in midtown Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

Prior to the Department of Community Response clearing the sidewalks, teams visited tents near 29th and C streets repeatedly to warn people about the sweep while providing resources to them.

People living nearby told CBS13 that lines of tents formed near Stanford Park where used needles and drug paraphernalia were found in a public restroom.

Neighbors also claimed they received physical threats.

"I've been threatened with knives. I've been threatened with guns," Jennifer Reason said.

The city is not allowed to enforce anti-camping ordinances without providing enough homeless shelter beds but said it can under certain circumstances during a recent homeless workshop with the city council.

The midtown Sacramento encampment is considered one of 27 Level 1 Priority Encampments throughout the city.

What is that? The city looks at multiple factors such as impacts to critical infrastructure, the environment, health and safety.

While crews used machine equipment to haul leftover belongings, Jesse Henderson remained focused on what he would leave behind.

"Just throwing it across the street, and let them just take it like they all the time," he said. "It's f—d up."

Homeless advocates railed against city employees as they explained how they tried to provide resources to unhoused people leading up to the sweep. An option? The Safeground site at Miller Park.

According to the city, 14 people have accepted the offer while the site has space for dozens of more people. It can accommodate around 110 people.

"I'm at a loss. I think we're all at a loss," Reason said. "The problem is so out of control and these are human beings."