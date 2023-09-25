Watch CBS News
Local News

Midtown Sacramento church holds Blessing of the Animals service

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – The faithful and their pets gathered outside of one of Sacramento's historic churches over the weekend to be blessed.

St. John's Luther Church held its outdoor Blessing of the Animals Service on Saturday.

A short worship service was held where pets of all sizes were blessed by the pastor.

While cats, snakes, rabbits, fish, and other pets were invited, it appears that dogs made up most of the flock.

Not only did pets get a blessing, they also got a special treat.

This morning, dogs & their owners gathered out front of St. John's Lutheran Church for the Blessing of the Animals! We give thanks for our furry, scaly, fuzzy, and joy-filled pets we share our homes with. 🐾

Posted by St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Many churches of several different denominations hold yearly Blessing of the Animals services. Often, the services happen on and around Oct. 4 – the celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis for Christians. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.