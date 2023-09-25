Midtown Sacramento church holds Blessing of the Animals service

SACRAMENTO – The faithful and their pets gathered outside of one of Sacramento's historic churches over the weekend to be blessed.

St. John's Luther Church held its outdoor Blessing of the Animals Service on Saturday.

A short worship service was held where pets of all sizes were blessed by the pastor.

While cats, snakes, rabbits, fish, and other pets were invited, it appears that dogs made up most of the flock.

Not only did pets get a blessing, they also got a special treat.

Many churches of several different denominations hold yearly Blessing of the Animals services. Often, the services happen on and around Oct. 4 – the celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis for Christians.