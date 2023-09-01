Sacramento's Midtown Association launches rail safety campaign to raise awareness

SACRAMENTO – In a fast-moving world, there are signs on J Street reminding folks to slow down.

The question: Are you constantly on the lookout?

"Sometimes, yeah," April Bravo said. "I make sure there's no train coming."

The Midtown Association unveiled 37 banners along the corridor to get people's attention. The group partnered again with Union Pacific to highlight dangers and concerns near rail tracks.

This year marks the second year for the joint campaign.

"We've got a dynamic-centric city with rail lines, bike lanes, one-way traffic – so it's just important to be aware of your surroundings at all times," said Amy Eubank, Associate Director of Placemaking and Mobility at Midtown Association.

The campaign is part of Rail Safety Month in September.

The association told CBS13 it estimates 17,000 drivers use J Street every day; the figure is just north of a million drivers over the course of about two months and it does not include pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the rail safety group Operation Lifesaver, the following data shows a sobering reality:

A person or car is hit by a train every three hours in the U.S.

Over 2,100 people are injured or killed

More than 60 percent of collisions happened at crossings with lights and gates.

California ranks second in states with the highest rate of crashes, just behind Texas.

The banners' goal is to reverse the trend.