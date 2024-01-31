Elk Grove middle school on lockdown after student receives text about a bomb threat, deputies say

Elk Grove middle school on lockdown as deputies investigate bomb threat, deputies say

ELK GROVE - A middle school in Elk Grove is on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon after deputies said a student received an anonymous text message about a bomb threat.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the Joseph Kerr Middle School is on lockdown and deputies are on scene. Deputies added a preliminary check of the school was cleared.

Deputies said dogs are on the scene going through the school to check for any bombs.

The Elk Grove Police Department shared a message from Elk Grove Unified, which stated students are safely locked down in their rooms and that parents will be notified when the lockdown is lifted.

The school district added that all students and staff are safe. They expect traffic to be heavy in the area and people are asked to avoid the area for the time being.