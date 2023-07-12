Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Fire crews respond to residential fires in south Sacramento, Antelope

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ANTELOPE — Crews responded to multiple residential fires across the Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said one person was hospitalized after firefighters knocked down a duplex fire in the south Sacramento area. This fire was on Willow Wind Court and started at around 2:32 p.m.

The victim suffered major burn injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Out in Antelope, Metro Fire crews responded to Redwater Driver, where two adjacent homes were burning. A fire sparked in the attics of both homes.

The Redwater Drive flames were actively burning as of 3:40 p.m. and multiple units were called in to assist. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.