Metro Fire crews respond to residential fires in south Sacramento, Antelope

ANTELOPE — Crews responded to multiple residential fires across the Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said one person was hospitalized after firefighters knocked down a duplex fire in the south Sacramento area. This fire was on Willow Wind Court and started at around 2:32 p.m.

The victim suffered major burn injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Crews are working a duplex fire in South Sacramento. Fire has been knocked down, held to 1 unit. 1 victim has been transported with major burn injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B88YRLhs1R — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 12, 2023

Out in Antelope, Metro Fire crews responded to Redwater Driver, where two adjacent homes were burning. A fire sparked in the attics of both homes.

The Redwater Drive flames were actively burning as of 3:40 p.m. and multiple units were called in to assist. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.