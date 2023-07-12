Metro Fire crews respond to residential fires in south Sacramento, Antelope
ANTELOPE — Crews responded to multiple residential fires across the Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.
Metro Fire of Sacramento said one person was hospitalized after firefighters knocked down a duplex fire in the south Sacramento area. This fire was on Willow Wind Court and started at around 2:32 p.m.
The victim suffered major burn injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation
Out in Antelope, Metro Fire crews responded to Redwater Driver, where two adjacent homes were burning. A fire sparked in the attics of both homes.
The Redwater Drive flames were actively burning as of 3:40 p.m. and multiple units were called in to assist. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported.
