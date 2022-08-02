Sheriff: Marysville man, 64, exchanged meth for sexual favors from young girl

YUBA CITY — A 64-year-old Marysville man is in custody accused of exchanging methamphetamine for sex with an underage girl, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, David Hill, was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges including having sex with a minor 14 or younger, providing a minor with narcotics and unlawful sex with a minor.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said deputies were requested by California Highway Patrol Officers to respond to a Quick Stop gas station on Bogue Road in Yuba City Sunday evening.

The CHP approached both individuals and deemed the situation suspicious, saying the girl was refusing to provide them with information. Hill was recognized by deputies who determined he was not a relative of the girl.

The girl eventually disclosed to deputies that Hill had given her meth in exchange for sexual favors and that this had occurred over a two-day period, investigators said.

Hill is being held on $500,000 bail and will appear in court on Tuesday.