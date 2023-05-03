Meta shuts down network of fake accounts

Facebook's parent company Meta has taken down a network of more than 100 fake social media accounts pushing pro-China talking points.

Meta says the Facebook and Instagram profiles posed as those of U.S. and European organizations.

They appear to have used artificial intelligence to seem legitimate, luring more than 15,000 followers.

Some of the posts offer to pay protesters or freelance writers.

According to Meta, the network is not tied to the Chinese government. Rather, it appears to be the work of individuals in China associated with a technology company.

The tech company did not return a request for comment.