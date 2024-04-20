Mercy Hospital surgeon teaches high school students world of robotic surgery

SACRAMENTO -- A unique experience for high school students, taking a step into the world of robotic surgery. Mercy Hospital hosted students to learn the ins and outs of the future of surgical medicine.

Inside an operating room and under the guidance of Mercy Hospital surgeon Tyler Robinson, the students suited up to learn the meticulous process of scrubbing in.

"We're getting more hands-on," said Davis senior high school student Taylor Rogers.

And a chance to operate one of the hospital's surgical robots.

"I thought it was really cool how people can operate without having to be there. I thought that was super interesting and very innovative," said Kathlin Whitehead, a senior at Davis High School.

The event is part of a 10-week program in partnership with the high school to expose students to real-life experiences, and ultimately inspire and strengthen the next generation of healthcare workers.

"It's given them the chance to see all the different healthcare opportunities. Specifically, the robot, because it is the future and our students are also the future," said Jennifer Johnston, the advanced robotics coordinator at Mercy General Hospital.

The use of robotics in surgery has become much more common around the world over the past 10 years.

Robinson said the technology helps doctors perform surgery more efficiently, it's less invasive, more precise and makes recovery much quicker.

"We can use intuitive surgical robots, we can perform really complicated surgeries through a small little incision," Robinson said.

For a generation of youth growing up relying on technology, Robinson said they're primed for this kind of innovation.

"I do think they're going to be especially well-tuned to some of the technology changing all of our worlds, surgery included," Robinson said.

This is the first high school class to be invited to this kind of demonstration but they say it definitely won't be their last.