Mental health affected by poor working conditions

Working late nights, inflexible schedules, or having no paid sick leave can have a big impact on your mental health.

That's according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC says about one in 37 working adults experienced serious psychological distress in 2021.

Some experienced negative feelings so severe that it impaired social and occupational functioning and required treatment.

According to the report, people working the night shift were twice as likely to report serious psychological distress than those on day shift.

Rates of distress were also significantly higher among workers who did not have paid sick leave, and those with inconsistent schedule and pay.

Experts say a lack of control is at the heart of many of these work conditions linked to poor mental health.