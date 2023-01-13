Watch CBS News
Local Community

Memorial service to be held this weekend for former Fairfield Mayor Harry Price

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Memorial service to be held this weekend for former Fairfield Mayor Harry Price
Memorial service to be held this weekend for former Fairfield Mayor Harry Price 00:22

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for former Mayor Harry T. Price.

Price died suddenly last month - just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He served as mayor of the city of Fairfield for 17 years. 

harry-price-fairfield-ca-mayor-121722.jpg
Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died on December 16, 2022 at the age of 85, according to city officials. City of Fairfield, California

Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.

The memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon from one to three starting at 11:30 am. Enterprise Drive at Woolner Avenue will be closed as a result. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 11:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.