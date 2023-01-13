Memorial service to be held this weekend for former Fairfield Mayor Harry Price

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for former Mayor Harry T. Price.

Price died suddenly last month - just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He served as mayor of the city of Fairfield for 17 years.

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died on December 16, 2022 at the age of 85, according to city officials. City of Fairfield, California

Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.

The memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon from one to three starting at 11:30 am. Enterprise Drive at Woolner Avenue will be closed as a result.