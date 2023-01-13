Memorial service to be held this weekend for former Fairfield Mayor Harry Price
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for former Mayor Harry T. Price.
Price died suddenly last month - just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He served as mayor of the city of Fairfield for 17 years.
Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.
The memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon from one to three starting at 11:30 am. Enterprise Drive at Woolner Avenue will be closed as a result.
