Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez trial

FILE: Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) in 2019, at left; Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) in 2019, at right. AP

Megan Thee Stallion testified Tuesday in the trial of fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle; along with allegations that he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion's feet after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

In a packed downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Megan Thee Stallion said she could see Lanez holding the gun and pointing it at her and saw him shooting the gun "after he said, `Dance, bitch."'

The rapper -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- said she felt "shock" and "hurt" and saw blood when she looked at her feet.

She said she felt pain in both of her feet, but agreed to get back in the vehicle with Lanez and two other people because she was wearing a thong bikini and felt like her manager would know what to do if she was able to get to him.

"He started apologizing," she said of Lanez's conduct after the shooting.

She testified that Lanez offered her $1 million not to say anything and that he said he couldn't go to jail because he was already on probation -- the latter of which defense attorney George Mgdesyan told jurors Monday was simply not the case.

"I did not know he had a gun that night," she said, when asked if she knew Lanez to have guns.

Pete underwent surgery after she was allegedly shot by Peterson. The two reportedly argued in a Cadillac Escalade about 4:30 a.m. after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020.

In opening statements Monday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, prosecutor Alexander Bott told jurors Lanez ordered Megan to "dance" as Lanez allegedly fired five shot at her.

The prosecutor said Megan had insulted Lanez beforehand.

Megan reportedly left a trail of blood behind her before eventually getting back into the vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by Los Angeles police, Bott said.

Within about five minutes of the shooting, a female friend who was with Megan Thee Stallion texted one of the rapper's security guards, "Help," "Tory shot meg," and "911," the prosecutor said, and police subsequently found the gun still warm to the touch on the floorboard near where Lanez had been seated, according to the prosecutor.

Lanez and the rapper's female friend, who was nearby at the time of the shooting, both later tested positive for gunshot residue, deputy district attorney Bott said.

Lanez, 30, remains out of custody on a $350,000 bond.