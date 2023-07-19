Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $720 million after no winners in Tuesday's drawing

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion 00:22

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's $640 million drawing.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54, and a Mega Ball of 18. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.

Tuesday's drawing was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions boasts that it's the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion — one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to its website.

The odds of winning the full jackpot for the Mega Millions or the Powerball — which has also been growing steadily, and has hit $1 billion ahead of its next drawing Wednesday night — are about 1 in 300 million.

Bear in mind: you are significantly more likely to be attacked by a grizzly at Yellowstone National Park (1 in 2.7 million), according to the National Park Service.

The odds of striking gold are also significantly lower than being struck by lightning: 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing will be the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta.

— Megan Cerullo contributed reporting.