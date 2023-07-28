Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million for Friday night draw

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $820 million Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $820 million after no winner in Friday drawing 00:13

SACRAMENTO – Already one of the largest lottery jackpots in history, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $940 million ahead of Friday night's draw, California Lottery officials announced.

According to the lottery, strong sales have sent the jackpot soaring since Tuesday's drawing, which was for $820 million. No one has won the top Mega Millions prize since late April.

The $940 million prize is the fifth largest in the game's history and the 8th largest in lottery history.

Officials said sales of Mega Millions since the last jackpot was won have totaled $163 million in California alone.

If no one wins the jackpot Friday night, the top prize is expected to exceed the $1 billion mark, the second time in a month that a lottery jackpot has crossed that threshold.

Last week, a Powerball ticket worth $1.08 billion was sold at a store in Los Angeles. The winner of that prize, which is the 6th largest in U.S. history, has yet to come forward.

While interest is high, the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

Winners of the jackpot have the option of choosing a lump sum of $472 million or an annuity that spreads out the jackpot in 30 annual payments.

California is among 45 states where Mega Millions is played, along with Washington, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The drawing is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.