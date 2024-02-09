Meet Bark Purdy, a Sacramento dog participating in this year's Puppy Bowl

SACRAMENTO — Always a howling good time, the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet has become a classic Super Bowl Sunday event.

It's the warm-up to the biggest game of the year. Suiting up in this year's Puppy Bowl was capital city fan-favorite Bark Purdy, who was spotted by scouts last summer at the Sacramento SPCA.

"He came in as a stray to another shelter and we knew that they didn't have the resources to help him," a Sacramento SPCA employee said. "So we brought him into our shelter."

This canine companion with all-star good looks earned all-around high marks for behavior, foster mom Alex Russell said, before going to his forever home with his new owner, Abel.

"I can't take all the credit," Russell said. "He is just that kind of puppy. He is so sweet."

Abel said having Bark Purdy has been great, and the pair sleeps together every day.

Bark Purdy, who now goes by Jack, has become a social media sensation, earning enough votes to make him one of the top dogs on the field when the Puppy Bowl special was shot last October.

"He didn't make a peep. He was excellent in the hotel and great with all the other puppies, and it was adorable to see all the other puppies playing together," the employee said.