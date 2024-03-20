Measure A's approval will bring needed funding to small Calaveras County fire departments

CALAVERAS COUNTY - The latest election provided some big changes to small fire departments in Calaveras County.

For years, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District has been getting by with a skeleton crew, not to mention a good amount of its firefighters were volunteers.

"We can't do that. We're running 1,800 calls a year, running sometimes five, 10 calls a day," chief Richard Dickinson said.

Dickinson and others have been fighting for a tax increase to get more funding. As previous attempts failed, more and more staff left for higher-paying jobs.

He said he was nervous going into election night.

But after years of trying, taxpayers finally approved Measure A, 55% to 45%. It will add a 1% sales tax in the county and that money will go towards local fire agencies. The Calaveras Enterprise reports it will generate about $5 million annually.

"Bottom line, we're adding six firefighters on the force instead of being seasonal, meaning they could go away any day. Now they're going to be permanent," Dickinson said.

Dana Nichols helped lead the effort to get the measure passed.

"We recruited a whole bunch of people who were eager to campaign. So this was a lot of word of mouth," Nichols said.

Dickinson said he'll never be able to compete with the big agencies, but what he can do now is make those who are willing to stick around feel valued for what is a vital job.

"I got to put the right people on the fire engine," he said. "When it's your worst day, do you want someone that doesn't have a job and came off the street to take care of your family? Or do you want professionals that are standing behind me when it's your worst day?"

Chief Dickinson said they need to wait and see how much and when the money will start flowing in, but plans to move fast in making those volunteers full-time staff.