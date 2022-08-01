Several Sacramento-area crews assist in fight against McKinney Fire

YREKA — Several crews from the Sacramento area are assisting with the McKinney Fire, the state's largest blaze so far this year, with special equipment to protect private property, people and critical infrastructure.

"There is not really much of a rest. They are just going from one fire right to another," Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes said of crews moving from the Oak Fire near Yosemite to this new blaze.

Estes was ready when he got the call to help fight the McKinney Fire five hours north in Siskiyou County.

"We've sent a strike team of engines, which is five engines and a leader, and a strike team of dozers, which is two full dozers and all the associated equipment, plus some overhead," he said.

Crews worry the fire could spread rapidly given current conditions. As of Monday afternoon, the fire had already burned more than 55,000 acres. It started on Friday and is zero percent contained.

The threat of thunderstorms mixed with a red flag warning can prove really dangerous.

"In the last 24 hours, we've had 600-700 confirmed downstrikes north of Placer and Nevada counties. The north end of the state is getting hit really hard," Estes said.

He anticipates more resources will be sent because more fires could spark. Cal Fire has entered into unified command, tapping into local fire departments like Metro Fire of Sacramento, which sent two strike teams with special equipment for vegetation fires and structure protection.

"The McKinney Fire, specifically, is burning in the national forest system, but there is a tremendous threat to private property including communities like Happy Camp, Fort Jones and even the community of Yreka," Estes said.

Estes said there are other smaller fires sparked by lightning that are also being addressed in that area. A typical weather pattern mixed with atypical dry fuels is making these types of firefights more frequent.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County that will open up access to federal and state aid.