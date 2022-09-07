Mayor Steinberg wagers bet with Orlando's mayor over US Open Cup final

SACRAMENTO - Mayor Darrell Steinberg agreed to a little wager over Wednesday's big match between Sacramento Republic FC and Orlando FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Here's the bet: The winning team's flag will be flown at the losing team's city hall and the mayors will personally donate to the winning team's charitable foundation.

"Mayor Dyer, I accept your terms. Sacramento doesn't back down from a challenge," said Mayor Steinberg.

We here in @TheCityofSac are always ready for a challenge. I accept your terms @orlandomayor and can’t wait to see The Old Glory Red of the @SacRepublicFC flying in Orlando. https://t.co/ySysNQU0hc pic.twitter.com/AerGaDuDS4 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) September 6, 2022

Steinberg also posted your official excuse letter -- if you're a Republic fan -- to Wednesday's watch party at the downtown convention center.

Mayor Steinberg posted your official excuse letter -- if you're a @SacRepublicFC fan -- to Wednesday's watch party at the downtown convention center. Don't forget to RSVP! https://t.co/kS2bKg2PHj pic.twitter.com/EwujfxszCt — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) September 7, 2022

Doors open at 4 p.m. You will need to RSVP.