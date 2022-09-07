Mayor Steinberg wagers bet with Orlando's mayor over US Open Cup final
SACRAMENTO - Mayor Darrell Steinberg agreed to a little wager over Wednesday's big match between Sacramento Republic FC and Orlando FC in the U.S. Open Cup.
Here's the bet: The winning team's flag will be flown at the losing team's city hall and the mayors will personally donate to the winning team's charitable foundation.
"Mayor Dyer, I accept your terms. Sacramento doesn't back down from a challenge," said Mayor Steinberg.
Steinberg also posted your official excuse letter -- if you're a Republic fan -- to Wednesday's watch party at the downtown convention center.
Doors open at 4 p.m. You will need to RSVP.
