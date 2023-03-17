Watch CBS News
Mayor Darrell Steinberg talks March Madness' impact on Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is rooting for UCLA this NCAA Tournament, him being a Bruin alum.

But he says he'll be rooting for the Sacramento State Women's Basketball Team in their game on Saturday.

The mayor of California's capital city joined CBS13's live coverage of the March Madness tournament on Friday to answer some questions about the event – and what it means for Sacramento.

Also, yes, he was wearing a little bit of green on this St. Patrick's Day.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 3:49 PM

