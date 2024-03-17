Maui Buddhist minister thanks NorCal for Lahaina support

SACRAMENTO - A Buddhist minister who lost his temple, his home and all of his family's belongings in last summer's devastating Lahaina wildfire came to Sacramento to thank the people of Northern California for their generous support.

"Humble appreciation...I bow my head," said Rev. Ai Hironaka in an interview at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento following a special service in which he shared stories of sorrow and gratitude with the congregation. It was his first time away from Maui since the fire in August that killed more than 100 people.

Rev. Ai Hironaka George Warren

Rev. Ai Hironaka leads service at temple site Rev. Ai Hironaki

Lahaina Hongwanji Mission

Rev. Hironaka said he felt guilt and shame at his inability to save precious temple artifacts– but pictures he displayed suggest he and his family were lucky to escape the inferno with their lives.

The minister said the burden of being a spiritual leader as well as a fire victim occasionally was too much to bear. Little things would bring him sadness– like seeing the key to a home that no longer exists.

In a message to the people of Lahaina on Sept. 1, Rev. Hironaka wrote the following:

When I'm alone, tears well up at random moments.

We have absolutely no control over when it comes.

When driving alone,

When I see the smiles of children,

I can't cry when I want to cry, and I feel like crying when I shouldn't.

I gave up on controlling it.

I never thought that a man could cry so much at the age of 46.

All my photos from before the iPhone era have been burned. Gone are photos of my children when they were babies, photos of when I was married, and photos of myself when I was a baby too.

Many of you must be as sad as I am.

Lahaina, a town of history, aloha, tradition, culture, and diversity, will become a great town that incorporates new values of humility, kindness, and compassion.

One day the respected elders will say, "If you want to know the spirit of Aloha, go to Lahaina!"