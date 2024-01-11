Watch CBS News
Arreste made in Sacramento hit-and-run that killed woman, 56, near Land Park

By Richard Ramos, Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman near Sacramento's William Land Park.

Antonia Fragoso, 46, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Friday. He faces charges related to vehicular manslaughter, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Freeport Boulevard and Portrero Way, just a few blocks south of William Land Park. A spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, which had personnel respond to the scene, said the vehicle that struck the victim had fled the area.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Mattie Olivia Nicholson. She died in the hospital.

