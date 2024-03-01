Matt Chapman agrees to 3-year, $54 million deal with Giants, per reports

SAN FRANCISCO - Third baseman Matt Chapman will be reunited with Bob Melvin after agreeing to a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, New York Posts's Jon Heyman reported.

Breaking: Matt Chapman to Giants. $20M $18M $16M. $54M total. 2 optouts. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 2, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the contract is worth $54 million, with $20 million in 2024. It also includes opt-outs after the first two years.

Chapman won one of his four Gold Gloves last year for the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .240 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 140 games.

He was an All-Star in 2019 for Melvin's Oakland Athletics. That year he batted .249 with 36 home runs and 91 RBIs. Melvin was with the A's from 2017-2021.

Chapman is likely to hit in the middle of the Giants' lineup, which recently added Jorge Soler.

The Giants have not officially announced Chapman.