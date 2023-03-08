Watch CBS News
Local News

Man finds $100,000 winning lottery ticket days before it expired, thanks to wife's reminder

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

West Roxbury man finds winning lottery ticket thanks to wife
West Roxbury man finds winning lottery ticket thanks to wife 00:31

BOSTON - A West Roxbury man is lucky in love - and the lottery. 

John Butler claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize just 11 days before it would have expired, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

He had bought the ticket nearly a year ago before a trip to Florida, and put it in a drawer where it stayed forgotten for months. Fortunately, his wife mentioned that she saw a news story about an unclaimed Mass Cash prize. Butler searched his house, and found the ticket matching all five numbers.

"We are thrilled that Mr. Butler's wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them," Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement.

Butler bought the ticket at a Star Market in Dedham. He plans to spend the winnings on home improvements.

Lottery players in Massachusetts have one year to claim their prizes before they expire, or else it goes back to the state. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.