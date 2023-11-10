Masked suspects sought after armed robbery at Folsom cell phone store

Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Folsom cell phone store

Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Folsom cell phone store

Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Folsom cell phone store

FOLSOM — An investigation is underway after two masked assailants, one of whom was armed, robbed a Folsom cell phone store this week, police said Friday.

It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. Thursday along East Bidwell Street.

The two suspects are accused of assaulting two employees at the store with their fists and a handgun before exiting through the back with stolen electronics, the Folsom Police Department said.

Folsom Police Department

Folsom Police Department

The thieves made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of products, but the exact amount was not yet clear.

Witnesses described the suspects as light-skinned Black teens, police said. Surveillance images show one was wearing a black Champion hoodie with white lettering on the front and blue pants white logos or lettering on one of the legs. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red, white and black design on the back, blue trackpants with white lines, and white and black shoes.

Both employees were injured in the attack and were treated at the scene.

Anyone whit information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Folsom Police Department.