Masked gunmen kill 4, wound 3 at outdoor party in central California, police say

King City, Calif. — A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding three others Sunday evening, police said.

The King City Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard.

Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, including a woman who died after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles south of San Jose.

The three wounded men were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, police said.

According to the police statement, several people were at the party outside a residence when three men wearing dark clothes with dark-colored masks over their heads got out of a silver Kia and fired at the group. The suspects, who weren't immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

Police cautioned that, "The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or the vehicle, call 911. Do not try to contact them."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

