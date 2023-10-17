Married couple identified as 2 found dead in Stanislaus County murder-suicide

TURLOCK – Authorities on Wednesday identified the two people who were found dead in a Stanislaus County murder-suicide earlier this week as a husband and wife.

The Turlock Police Department said the discovery came shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday along East Springer Drive.

Investigators said a daughter of the couple who lived in the home arrived to find her parents with obvious life-threatening injuries. Officers arrived and located the two deceased.

The deceased were identified as Troy and Susanne Borges, 60 and 61.

Turlock police said an autopsy revealed Troy took his wife's life and then took his own by using a utility knife. The knife was recovered at the scene.

No further details were released.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.