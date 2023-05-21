Marlins beat Giants 1-0 on unearned run, improve to 15-2 in 1-run games

Braxton Garrett and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Miami Marlins scored an unearned run in the eighth inning on Jon Berti's single to beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Saturday.

Miami (24-22) improved to 15-2 in one-run games but has been outscored 211-159 this season. The Marlins won for the fifth time in six games and stopped the Giants' four-game winning streak.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings for his first no-decision this season. Webb had completed at least seven innings in his three prior starts and four of his past five but was pulled as a precaution after 91 pitches Saturday with discomfort in his right side. Webb said he believes it's not serious and does not expect any diagnostic tests.

Miami scored in the eighth against Tyler Rogers (0-4). Garrett Hampson reached on third baseman J.D. Davis' fielding error, Xavier Edwards sacrificed and Berti followed with a single past first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

Garrett allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings, a single to Thairo Estrada on his first pitch of the day. The left-hander walked one and struck out eight for the second straight start, matching his season high.

San Francisco did not get another hit until the eighth, when Patrick Bailey punched a two-out single through the right side against Tanner Scott for his first major league hit. Bryce Johnson reached on a bunt single, and Dylon Floro relieved and got Estrada to ground into the third out.

"Everything was working, for the most part," Garrett said. "I think the worst pitch I made was the first one in the game, just a sinker up."

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Garrett's aggressiveness led to the outstanding results.

"Ninety percent first-pitch strikes always helps," Schumaker said. "His two-seamer was really good. It opened up his changeup and opened up his cutter. He checked every box. It was a well-pitched game today."

Floro finished the Marlins' second shutout this season, getting four outs for his fifth save. San Francisco was blanked for the fifth time.

J.T. Chargois (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Bailey, the Giants' first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft, made his first major league start. The catcher was selected one round ahead of infielder Casey Schmitt, who made his debut May 9 and his given San Francisco a big offensive lift.

Bailey is a switch-hitter who is far better from the left side, but his first big league hit came right-handed. Webb gave Bailey a huge hug in the dugout when the catcher returned to don his gear for the ninth inning.

"I told him he did really fantastic," Webb said. "I just told him there's many more of these to come."

Webb allowed four hits and two walks but struck out seven and induced two double plays. The Giants' opening-day starter is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA over his past six starts after losing his first four with a 4.94 ERA.

Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fourth to extend the majors' longest active hitting streak to 14 games. Major league batting leader Luis Arreaz had opened the inning with a single off Webb, who got Joey Wendle to ground into a double play.

UP NEXT

San Francisco tries for its second straight series victory and for a 5-1 homestand when Alex Wood (0-0, 2.87 ERA) starts Sunday against Jesús Luzardo (3-2, 3.16) in a matchup of left-handers.