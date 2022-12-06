"A phenomenal leader for our club": Mark Briggs reaches new multi-year deal with Sacramento Republic FC

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC announced Monday that they have agreed to a new multi-year deal with head coach Mark Briggs.

Republic FC said it is club policy to not disclose contract terms, but Briggs will be back for his fourth season and the team's tenth season in 2023.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be staying in Sacramento. I love this city, this club, these fans. All aspects are unmatched," Briggs said. "Though I'm happy with the progress that has been made from a coaching perspective, I feel as though we have a lot of unfinished business. My work here is definitely not done - it's just truly starting."

Briggs, a native of Wolverhampton, England, is the most-tenured coach in Republic FC history with 92 matches under his belt and led the club to the U.S. Open Cup Final earlier this year. The club beat three MLS teams in the tournament and it was the first time since 2008 a lower-division club made the final, which they lost to Orlando City.

"Coach Briggs has been a phenomenal leader for our club, both on the field and in the locker room," said Kevin Nagle, Republic FC Chairman and CEO. "So much of the success we've seen this year is a direct result of Mark's hard work and commitment to the organization and our community, and we're looking forward to having him back for another season."

Among all managers in Republic FC's history, Briggs ranks second in wins and he holds the record for home wins at 26, which includes an 11-game win streak at Heart Health Park to start the 2022 season.

Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant praised Briggs as an elite and "top class manager."

"He exemplifies our club values of Indomitable, Winning Mentality, and Unified Community and we are delighted he'll be leading our team for years to come," Dunivant said.