Marine from Lodi dies in Nigeria; military investigating

LODI – A Lodi native serving in the US Marine Corps has died while overseas.

The US Marine Corps announced Cpl. Elwin Ramirez's death back on Dec. 19. He was serving at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria at the time.

Officials say State Department partners and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are looking into Ramirez's death, but no details about how he died have been revealed.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Cpl. Ramirez's family and friends, and we ask that you please respect their privacy during this difficult time," the Marine Security Guard said in a statement.

Ramirez was a Marine Security Guard and had already completed his first post at Detachment Valletta, Malta.