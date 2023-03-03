Body of missing Yuba City woman Marian Wilkinson found in Feather River

SUTTER COUNTY – Authorities say they have recovered the body of a Yuba City woman who had been reported missing back in February.

Marian Wilkinson, 53, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after her family said she had not shown up to work for the past three days. She was last seen walking in Marysville on the afternoon of Jan. 29, the family said.

Yuba City police said they have been actively searching for Wilkinson since the missing person report was made.

Search crews from Yuba City police, the Sutter County Sheriff's Department, as well as the organization Say Love, searched a nearby levee on Feb. 8 but came up empty.

Then, on Friday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced that a body found in the Feather River on Wednesday was confirmed to be that of Wilkinson. The body was discovered by a fisherman in the area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway.

No other details, including Wilkinson's cause of death, are being released at this time. Both the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Yuba City police are investigating.