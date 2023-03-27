Watch CBS News
Health

March Madness brings an increase in vasectomies

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

March Madness brings an increase in vasectomies
March Madness brings an increase in vasectomies 00:42

March Madness makes for a great time to stay home and relax.

March Madness brings an increase in vasectomies

It's also the time of the year when vasectomy appointments fill up the fastest because men are ready to recover on the couch. After surgery, they must rest for two days and spend a week without exercise. 

What better time to have the procedure done than during back to back basketball games? 

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, Urologist from Orland Health Medical Group Urology, said, "If you have an excuse to watch basketball for the rest of the week because you got one, hey man, you're winning in two directions." 

Some clinics even offer promotions this time of the year, like having the games on in the office or giving away basketball-themed swag after the procedure.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 5:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.