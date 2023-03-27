March Madness brings an increase in vasectomies

March Madness makes for a great time to stay home and relax.

It's also the time of the year when vasectomy appointments fill up the fastest because men are ready to recover on the couch. After surgery, they must rest for two days and spend a week without exercise.

What better time to have the procedure done than during back to back basketball games?

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, Urologist from Orland Health Medical Group Urology, said, "If you have an excuse to watch basketball for the rest of the week because you got one, hey man, you're winning in two directions."

Some clinics even offer promotions this time of the year, like having the games on in the office or giving away basketball-themed swag after the procedure.