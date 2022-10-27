Manteca Police need the public's help in finding a driver involved in a collision

MANTECA — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a collision.

According to a news release from Manteca PD, on Oct. 22, at roughly 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Northgate Drive near the Tidewater Bike Path.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Daniel Yanez suffering from major injuries.

Before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures on Yanezm, who was then transported to a hospital by EMS.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a pickup truck that hit Yanez, fled the scene before officers arrived, and police do not have a description of the driver or the location of the vehicle.

As police continued their investigation, they learned that before being hit by a vehicle described as a pickup truck, he was hit by a van while riding his motorcycle.

The van-involved collision happened "in or near" the intersection of North Union Road and Northgate Drive.

Police say they don't think the two collisions are related, but they do want to speak with the driver of the van in the first collision.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision or the first collision is asked to contact Officer Dan Peters or Officer Matthew Gardette. They can be reached through MPD Dispatch at (209) 456-8101.