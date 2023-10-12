Manteca cracking down on trend involving bicyclists swerving into traffic

City of Manteca aims to curb bike swerving in traffic

MANTECA — It's a new crackdown on a dangerous bicycling trend in Manteca. It's called "swerving," and involves groups of cyclists doing tricks in oncoming traffic.

YouTube videos show the new trend that has taken off recently on Manteca streets. A pack of 10-20 riders performs dangerous stunts, swerving into traffic.

Manteca Police Chief Stephen Schluer is crafting the first-of-its-kind local ordinance specifically to stop swerving.

"We wanted to address the issue, specifically, of reckless driving of a bicycle," he said.

Schluer also sent a notice to families with children.

The letter, addressed to Manteca Unified School District parents and students, reads, in part, "We are writing to address a pressing concern…related to reckless and dangerous activities of some bicyclists in Manteca…"

"They'll ride on one wheel, directly into oncoming traffic's lane, and then at the last minute, kind of like playing chicken, at the last minute, they swerve out of the way and avoid getting hit by the vehicle," Schluer said.

Rick Carter, Jr. rides and trains children at the Manteca BMX track safely. He's watched the new swerving trend grow and is concerned it's getting too popular.

"They give the BMX community a bad name," Carter, Jr. said. "You know, people getting fed up with it. It's a danger to the people in the car driving and it's a danger to them on their bikes."

Now, Manteca is seeking to ban the trend before it turns deadly.

"A child could be run over and seriously hurt or killed, and what we're trying to do here is avoid that," Chief Schluer said.

The new No Swerving law will be read before the city council for the first time next week.