Man's body pulled from American River

SACRAMENTO – The body of a man was pulled out of the American River on Thursday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. after a bystander reported seeing what looked like a body in the water near La Riviera Drive.

First responders confirmed that a body was in the water about five feet from the shore.

Crews have since retrieved the body. The coroner's office is now taking over the investigation.

The name of the man whose body was found has not been released.