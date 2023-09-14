Watch CBS News
Man's body pulled from American River

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The body of a man was pulled out of the American River on Thursday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. after a bystander reported seeing what looked like a body in the water near La Riviera Drive.

First responders confirmed that a body was in the water about five feet from the shore.

Crews have since retrieved the body. The coroner's office is now taking over the investigation.

The name of the man whose body was found has not been released. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 4:14 PM

