Man, woman killed by suspected drunk driver in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A suspected drunk driver struck and killed two pedestrians in the North Highlands area, authorities said Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said it happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Elkhorn and Hillsdale boulevards.

A woman in a Honda Civic, for unknown reasons, swerved to the side of the road and struck the two victims, investigators said. She was arrested at the scene and is accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel.

The victims — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead at the scene and have not yet been identified.

The CHP said the driver was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance. Their injuries are unknown.