Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman found dead at Stanislaus County property; suspicious death investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway at a property in unincorporated Modesto after a man and a woman were found dead over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Sunday evening, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hart Road to do a security check for two people who hadn't been heard from in days.

At the scene, both people – identified by the sheriff's office as 42-year-old Waterford resident Cory Rife and 46-year-old Modesto resident Steven Whiteside – were found dead.

Detectives have taken over and are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation.

Exactly how the two people died is still being investigated. Forensic autopsy results are still pending. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 8:28 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.