Man, woman found dead at Stanislaus County property; suspicious death investigation underway
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway at a property in unincorporated Modesto after a man and a woman were found dead over the weekend.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Sunday evening, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hart Road to do a security check for two people who hadn't been heard from in days.
At the scene, both people – identified by the sheriff's office as 42-year-old Waterford resident Cory Rife and 46-year-old Modesto resident Steven Whiteside – were found dead.
Detectives have taken over and are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation.
Exactly how the two people died is still being investigated. Forensic autopsy results are still pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.