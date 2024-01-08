Man, woman found dead at Stanislaus County property; suspicious death investigation underway

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway at a property in unincorporated Modesto after a man and a woman were found dead over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Sunday evening, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hart Road to do a security check for two people who hadn't been heard from in days.

At the scene, both people – identified by the sheriff's office as 42-year-old Waterford resident Cory Rife and 46-year-old Modesto resident Steven Whiteside – were found dead.

Detectives have taken over and are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation.

Exactly how the two people died is still being investigated. Forensic autopsy results are still pending.