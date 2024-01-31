Man with arrest warrant shows up at Folsom school's office

FOLSOM – A man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody after he showed up at a Folsom school acting strangely.

The Folsom Police Department says, on Monday morning, dispatchers got a report about a person who had shown up at the Blanche Spritz Elementary School office asking odd questions. He was also reportedly taking photos of the school.

Officers soon showed up to talk with the man, quickly recognizing him as a person they'd dealt with in similar incidents.

After identifying him as 62-year-old Peining Wang, police also discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of possessing an assault weapon. Officers arrested Wang and booked him into Sacramento County Jail.

Police note that Wang wasn't armed when he was arrested at the school, as the charge stemmed from an incident months earlier where he allegedly turned in a gun that was later determined to be an illegal weapon.