Man who walked into Highway 50 lanes in Rancho Cordova dies after collision

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Zinfandel Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol East Sacramento division, a vehicle was pulled over to the shoulder of the highway. A man who was outside the vehicle entered, for unknown reasons, into the traffic lanes where an oncoming red Toyota was unable to avoid hitting him.

The man, 20, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead Monday night. His name has not yet been released.

At this time, it is unclear why the man was on the shoulder of the highway or why he entered traffic.

Traffic on the highway was impacted by the scene but all lanes reopened by 8:15 p.m.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

