Man who used replica gun in Rocklin robbery arrested in Auburn, police say

ROCKLIN – An Auburn resident was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Rocklin convenience store that happened earlier in the week, police said Thursday.

Luke Brenner, 21, is accused of using a replica firearm to rob a store pm Sierra College Boulevard on Tuesday, the Rocklin Police Department said.

Police said that at around 2:20 a.m. that day, a White man wearing a mask, black beanie and dark clothing entered the store with the firearm in than, demanding the clerk to place money from the register into his backpack.

Rocklin Police Department

The suspect fled, but traffic camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle and led officers to a residence in Auburn. Brenner was arrested as officers served a search warrant at that address.

During the search, officers recovered the replica firearm used in the robbery as well as other replica firearms.